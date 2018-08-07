IMPD investigating string of thefts from vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying the person or people involved in a string of thefts from vehicles.

IMPD says a number of items were stolen from at least three separate vehicles from July 27 to July 30 at the Axis Apartments parking garage at 401 North Senate Avenue.

In all, thousands of dollars’ worth of property were taken, including tools and recreational items.

Police say video show a red Chevy four-door truck with a number of the stolen items in the bed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.