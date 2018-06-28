IMPD is rewriting its policy on use of force

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is rewriting its policy on use of force, which dictates when an officer can shoot at a suspect.

Police Chief Bryan Roach said the department has put together a draft of the new policy, which will focus, in part, on “de-escalation.”

“We want to communicate. We want to try and de-escalate,” Roach said.

De-escalation is a method described by the U.S. Department of Justice as “the strategic slowing down of an incident in a manner that allows officers more time, distance, space and tactical flexibility during dynamic situations on the street.”

Roach said IMPD was already reworking policies before the June 2017 fatal shooting of unarmed man Aaron Bailey, but that shooting sped up the department’s process.

“We’ve been teaching de-escalation, but those terms are not infused in our policy. We think it’s important that, as officers, we are reviewing policy and looking through that policy and making decisions, that that’s always in the front of their minds,” said Roach.

The chief said the new policy will include the phrase “sanctity of life” and the words “time, distance and cover.” He said IMPD is trying to keep up with the best practices across the country.

A criminal procedure professor at IUPUI recently reviewed the draft for IMPD.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), said IMPD should have sent him a copy.

“We’re talking about policies–I can’t stress it enough–these are policies that our officers literally live and die by on a daily basis,” Snyder said. “They have really the most investment in these policies.”

IMPD policies are eventually reviewed and voted on by a general order committee made up of two people chosen by the chief and one person chosen by the police union (FOP). Roach said the FOP will also get a look at the new policy before the committee process.

“It’s in draft form. I think it will be difficult to sit down with them right now because I’m not comfortable with the way it reads,” Roach said.

The chief said he plans to eventually reach out to the FOP, IUPUI, NAACP and ACLU for a “community kind of understanding of what the use of force is.”

Part of a settlement reached between the city and Aaron Bailey’s family states that IMPD would continue their de-escalation training for officers.

IMPD did not provide a date by which a draft of the new version of the policy would be ready for the committee.

Sgt. Kendale Adams said the department had previously updated their policy on use of force in 2016 and 2012.