IMPD K-9s help officers take 90 pounds of meth off the streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanks to K-9s Simon and Jada, police were able to remove 90 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began investigating Friday, Jan. 13. at the 200 block of Parkview Ave. Police say they did a traffic stop on Zakahia Roney, 25, who led them on a chase. Roney got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, but police eventually caught her and took her into custody. The passenger inside the vehicle, Jeffrey Groves, 31, was also taken into custody.

During the investigation, both K-9s found narcotics in the vehicle. After police searched the vehicle, Roney and Groves were arrested for multiple narcotics-related charges.

Police say anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)-262-8477.