IMPD, Kansas troopers make interstate drug bust

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Kansas State Police teamed up on a case that resulted in the arrests of five people and the confiscation of 50 pounds of marijuana.

IMPD said state police in Kansas pulled over a vehicle loaded with drugs. The driver allegedly told authorities he was headed to Indianapolis to deliver marijuana. Troopers called up IMPD and arranged for the drug delivery to still take place, with KSP bringing the driver and the drugs to Indianapolis.

Police say the suspect cooperated, agreeing to follow through with the drug deal. The deal was supposed to happen in Indianapolis, but at the last minute was changed to a home on the 100 block of 7th Avenue in Beech Grove.

“I used to do drugs. I had a massive heart attack. I gave it all up,” said Mark Mills, who lives in the neighborhood.

Mills has taken on an unofficial role as foot patrol through the neighborhood.

Mills said he was relieved on Monday when police confiscated 50 pounds of marijuana, two firearms (one of them stolen), several pounds of THC candles and $92,000 in cash.

When the deal was completed, members of IMPD SWAT went in and made arrests.

“That’s a lot of pot and guns. You don’t know who is going … kids get these guns and God knows what they’re going to do with them. Anybody can get shot with them,” said Mills.

“Here they found a suspect that was willing to cooperate, and they contacted us across those jurisdictional lines, across state lines, across the country to make sure those narcotics didn’t hit Indianapolis,” said IMPD Public Information Officer James Gillespie.

The bust comes as a relief to Mills, who said he can now focus his attention on watching after his neighborhood.

“I just pray to God every night before I go to bed and wake up peaceful and still be peaceful,” he said.

The five people arrested were:

Donald Dowdell

Willima King

Terrance Shane

Terrance McGraw

Telice Easley

Their mugshots have not yet been released.