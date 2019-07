UPDATE: Melva Gruden has been located safely. Original story follows below.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

Melva Grunden was last seen Tuesday night around 10 p.m. in the 7700 block of Briarstone Lane.

IMPD says Grunden has Alzheimer’s disease and stage four cancer.

She was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with eyelashes on it and black shorts.