IMPD make arrest in 2022 murder-armed robbery investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon for the murder of a man in May 2022.

19-year-old Ronald Newman Jr. is accused of killing 46-year-old Gary Underwood during a robbery and carjacking at a Citgo station at the intersection of North Rural Street and East Brookside Avenue.

Police arrived at the gas station and found Underwood, who had been shot. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Underwood to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased by the medical staff shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Homicide detectives began an investigation. Using surveillance video, they were able to identify a suspect vehicle and a suspect, who police later identified as Newman.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.



