IMPD make arrest in fatal January shooting at east side saloon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials have announced that they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting outside an east side saloon that killed two men.

Jerrick Whitley, 32, was taken into custody in connection to the deaths of James Ratcliffe and Deron Gray at the Sawmill Saloon located on 1313 North Sherman Drive.

Five people in total were shot during the incident, including a security guard.

Police were tipped off that Whitley was at a house in the 4100 block of Broadway Street. Upon investigation, Whitley was confirmed to be at the residence with other individuals and was taken into custody without incident.

Whitley was arrested on active warrants for murder, robbery and dealing narcotics.