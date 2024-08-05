Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Man critically wounded in west side shooting

Man in critical condition after West side shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight shooting left a man wounded on the near west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 1 a.m. Monday to a possible person shot on West Michigan Street near Concord Street. That’s a residential area just east of Tibbs Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man shot on the porch of a home, officers at the scene told News 8.

Medics took the man to Eskenazi Health. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD says the owners of the house are cooperating with investigators.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Harris’ whirlwind running mate search...
Election /
Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit...
Political News /
Violence prevention officer says connecting...
Local News /
IMPD cracks down on dangerous...
Crime Watch 8 /
Woman accused of beating children...
Indiana News /
Gen Con 2024 breaks attendance...
Local News /
Docs: Driver, high on fentanyl,...
News /
2 men sentenced to over...
Crime Watch 8 /