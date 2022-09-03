News

IMPD: Man dead after shooting on city’s west side

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a shooting Friday evening on the city’s west side.

IMPD received reports of a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, they say they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a release, he died several hours later.

Police say no arrest has been made and there isn’t a known threat to the area. His exact cause of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact Detective Cristopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.