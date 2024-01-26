IMPD: Man dies after found shot inside near west side residence

Illuminated blue and red police lights atop an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after he was found shot Thursday night inside a residence on the city’s near west side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers respond to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of North Tremont Street just after 7:30 p.m. That’s in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of 10th Street.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced deceased by medical staff, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death and release the identity of the deceased once family notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective TyAnn Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail at TyAnn.Lambert@indy.gov