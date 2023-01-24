News

IMPD: Man found dead in downtown Indianapolis had been stabbed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found dead on a street in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday had been stabbed, police said.

At around 1 a.m., police and medics received a report of a deceased person at 200 S. Illinois St. That’s at the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, just south of Circle Centre Mall and directly east of the Indiana Convention Center.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived and found the man, who had at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD says.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not shared any information about the victim or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christoper Winter by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.