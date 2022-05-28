Local

IMPD: Man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after crashing his motorcycle in fountain square late Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday at the railroad tracks on Fletcher Avenue and Harlan Street, IMPD says the mans motorcycle was locked up, laid it down, and the driver of the motorcycle hit a pole.

According to IMPD, speed was a possible factor in the crash.

IMPD also says the man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene .

Police have not identified the name of the man.

