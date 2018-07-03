IMPD mounted patrol officers grieving as 2nd horse dies in just a month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second time in less than a month, Indianapolis police officers had to say goodbye to one of their beloved horse serving in the department’s mounted patrol division. IMPD officers this morning laid to rest Dusty, a 22-year-old Percheron quarter cross horse.

Dusty was suffering from lower leg issues that were beyond the scope of rehabilitation. Dusty’s death comes just a month after the death of Colonel, another of the unit’s horses who was laid to rest because of age and pain.

Dusty was purchased by the Mounted Horse Patrol Association in 2004 from Angola Prison in Louisiana where inmates there help train police horses. Dusty was a regular of event patrols around Indianapolis.

Horse Patrol Association Executive Director Chris Golightly remembered Dusty in a statement released Tuesday afternoon:

“He was the rock and father of the herd. He was always placing the rookie or veteran horses in their place. He was a rock-solid, reliable horse for the Unit and he will be missed for sure”

The association is also dealing with an an aging herd with an average age of about 15 years. The Association is accepting donations as it faces the difficult task of replacing both Dusty and Colonel despite limited funds to replace both animals. If you would like to support the Unit and help purchase a new horse, you may donate to the IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol Association at https://impdmountedpatrol.org/donate/.