IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city police on Monday revised the homicide number for 2019. It rose by 1 to 172.

It wasn’t a record year, but close.

Massachusetts Avenue is not known for violence, but just after 2 a.m. Sunday an argument led to a shooting outside of a nightclub. The victim survived and police have a suspect in custody, but the violence caught many by surprise.

The 10th homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane. The victim was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, no suspect information has been released. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is addressing the violence by moving more officers into a beat system. The police get to know an area and the people who live there, says Sgt. Grace Sibley of IMPD.

“There is a push or refocus our patrol officers to patrol the areas recently affected by violence,” said Sibley.

The result is supposed to be better community relations and a lower crime rate. When it comes to crime, numbers tell the story and right now the numbers increasing. In the first 13 days of the year, the city has exceeded the number of homicides for the entire month of January last year.

The Fraternal Order of Police blames the increase in the what it calls the revolving door of criminal justice, but the immediate concern is the spike in overall violence.

“In terms of nonfatal shootings and stabbings especially an total number of victims that have exceeded all previous levels historical that we have seen,” said FOP President Rick Snyder