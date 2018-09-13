IMPD officer fired, charged after allegedly faking burglary

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — IMPD fired one of its probationary officers after investigators say he faked a burglary at his Greenwood apartment and pawned the items he reported stolen.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 30-year-old Juan Baez III called Greenwood police on Sept. 1 to report that someone had broken into his Auburn Place apartment.

Baez reported to police that his wife’s wedding rings were stolen, as well as a necklace, watch, video game system, video game controller and a video game. After an investigation, detectives discovered that, a week and a half before reporting them stolen, Baez had sold the items.

Greenwood detectives accessed an online database and found the items that Baez allegedly reported as stolen. The jewelry and game system were pawned at First Cash Pawn. Police also believe Baez pawned his IMPD ballistic helmet and vest and signed a document with the pawn shop that he was authorized to sell them. According to police, First Cash Pawn had a record that included Baez’s picture, thumb print, signature and a copy of his driver’s license.

“He ought to have a little more sense and more brains than that,” said Greenwood resident Robert Ogla.

Using the same online database, investigators say they found Baez had also sold his video game controller and video game at a Game Stop location less than half a mile from his apartment.

“Oh, OK. This is getting a little strange. But I kind of felt safer because he was in the neighborhood. So this is a twist,” said Baez’s neighbor, Gwendolyn O’Neal.

Baez allegedly admitted to faking the burglary so his wife would not find out he had sold the items.

IMPD put Baez on administrative leave Sept. 6 after learning of the allegations against him in Johnson County and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach fired him on Monday.

Baez had been assigned to IMPD’s Southeast District and had been with the department for a year. He was still in his probationary period with the department, according to a news release from IMPD.

Greenwood residents told News 8 they had mixed feelings about what should happen next.

“I can’t just throw him under the bus because of what his job is,” said O’Neal.

But Ogla said, “Hang the son of a gun. He’s supposed to enforce the law, not break the law.”

Greenwood police handed over the case to the Marion County Prosector’s Office.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry charged Baez with:

Counterfeiting, a Level 6 Felony

Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor

False Informing, a Class B Misdemeanor.

News 8’s Elizabeth Choi knocked on Baez’s door and left a business card. On Thursday night, he had not responded.