News

IMPD officer shot undergoes second surgery, faces long recovery

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer and a suspect were shot Feb. 27, 2022, in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis police officer shot in the line of duty Sunday night had a second surgery Thursday.

Police say the officer was shot in the throat, causing significant damage to his Adam’s apple and voice box.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says surgery immediately after the shooting gave the officer a stable way to breathe but he is unable to talk. He communicates through writing and eats through a feeding tube.

Police say it’s unclear right now when or if the officer could return to normal breathing, speaking or swallowing. They say his road to recovery will be long.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police met with the officer earlier this week. “Has been in good spirits. I was able to personally meet with him and his family this past Tuesday on March the first,” Rick Snyder said in a social media statement. “I can assure you our IMPD officer is remaining steadfast in standing his post and fighting for his recovery.”

Snyder says the family appreciates all the prayers, support, and encouragement from the community.

Police have not released the officer’s name.