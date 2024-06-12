IMPD: Officers arrest convicted felon who fired shots in east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 33-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in firing shots in an east side neighborhood, police say.

Just before noon on Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Dequincy Street on a report of shots being fired.

Multiple 911 callers reported that a male in a blue shirt was driving a red sedan with a cracked windshield and had fired shots in the direction of a female in a nearby driveway, according to a social media post.

Officers spotted the red sedan and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Ladarius Crenshaw, stopped and complied with officers. He was detained without incident.

Per the post, officers investigated further and found multiple shell casings in the street and a vehicle that had bullet holes.

It was determined that no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators were granted a warrant to search Crenshaw’s vehicle and located a handgun inside.

Crenshaw had a previous conviction for armed robbery and was considered to be a serious violent felon. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a prohibited person, and criminal recklessness.

“This is an example of the success we can have fighting crime when the community and our officers work together,” said IMPD East District Commander Michael Leepper in a social media post. “I am thankful nobody was hurt during this incident. I appreciate the information provided by the 911 callers and am proud of the work done by our officers and detectives.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.