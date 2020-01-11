IMPD: Person struck, killed in hit-and-run on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday fatal hit–and-run on the city’s east side.
According to a public police report filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the area of East 30th Street and North Bolton Avenue Friday just after 6 p.m. on reports of a person struck.
George Williamson reportedly died after he was hit by some sort of vehicle Friday night.
Details about a suspect or a suspect vehicle have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.