IMPD: Person struck, killed in hit-and-run on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday fatal hit–and-run on the city’s east side.

According to a public police report filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the area of East 30th Street and North Bolton Avenue Friday just after 6 p.m. on reports of a person struck.

George Williamson reportedly died after he was hit by some sort of vehicle Friday night.

Details about a suspect or a suspect vehicle have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.