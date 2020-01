IMPD: Pursuit of stolen car ends on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A chase that began in Indianapolis ended in Boone County, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said the pursuit of a stolen vehicle by southwest district officers ended on Interstate 65 near State Road 267.

Two people were taken into custody.

Their names have not yet been released.

This story will be updated.