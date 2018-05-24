IMPD recruits are first to undergo implicit bias training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The most recent Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recruits were the first to receive implicit bias training.

The training became a priority to the city after the shooting death of Aaron Bailey, who was unarmed, on June 29. Two IMPD officers were cleared by both a special prosecutor and the civilian merit board. However, the mayor and others have called for reform.

The goal was to teach recruits how to identify their unconscious biases, overcome them and serve the public in an impartial way. During the class, the 53 students shared personal stories of interaction with police. The recruits also learned do’s and don’t’s.

It’s a serious effort for IMPD and its recruits.

“It just makes yourself look at a different perspective, thinking outside the box and making sure that the community gets these stereotypes out of their head,” said IMPD recruit Ariana Ware.

“It takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight. As long as you help one person at a time, it all can make a different at the end,” she said.

IMPD Maj. Richard Riddle said, “It’s very important that the community understands that this is something that we’re taking seriously and we’re implementing that through IMPD as we speak.”

The next class of recruits begins June 4. The 49 students also will take the implicit bias training.