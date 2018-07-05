IMPD releases suspects’ names, photos in recent drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the names and photos of the five people were taken into custody after officers executed a drug bust Tuesday.

Police used a warrant that netted over 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and black tar heroin, with the drugs being worth more than $750,000. Nine guns and over $40,000 in cash was also confiscated during the bust.

Taken into custody were:

  • Daniel Arthur, 21.
  • Salvador De Dios Figuero, 41.
  • Tammy Echeverria, 47.
  • Autumn Foster, 27.
  • Paul Woodcock, 32.

