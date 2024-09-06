IMPD releases video of carjacking suspect being shot by police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department release a video Friday showing an officer attempting to arrest a fleeing carjacking suspect. When that suspect appeared to reach for multiple items, including firearms, the officer shot him.

20-year-old Jerrett Gray Jr. was pronounced dead by the Marion County Coroner on May 29. Gray and two other individuals were involved with stealing a car from a woman who had stopped at a Marathon gas station on the east side of Indianapolis the day before.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began searching for her car. They soon found her car and the suspect’s vehicle at the Arborstone Apartments in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court, which is off 38th Street and Post Road.

Officers encountered Gray Jr. and demanded he drop to the ground, but he fled the scene. Police say Gray was armed.

During a brief chase, the suspect dropped something and, when he went to pick it up, an officer fired one shot. Gray continued running, and the officer fired two more shots at him.

News 8 asked if Gray had a gun in their hand when the officer fired the second and third shots. IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said, “That’s the information that we are still trying to determine.”

“Where were the guns found?” News 8 asked.

“Right where the suspect was; where we finally took him into custody,” Bailey said.

Gray was hit at least once and fell. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

No one else, including police officers, was injured. The officer who fired his or her weapon has been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in police shootings. IMPD usually does not identify officers involved in police shootings until about a week after the incidents.

Police say they found two guns with extended magazines at the crime scene.