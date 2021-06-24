News

IMPD: Search underway for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said Wilmer Cole Sr. was last seen walking at 8 a.m. on June 23 in the 700 block of East 30th Street.

Cole is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, police say.

Officer said Cole, who suffers from dementia and other health problems, may not be aware of his surroundings.

IMPD asks anyone who locates Cole’s to asses his mental status, medical needs and then call IMPD at 317-327-6160.