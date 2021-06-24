News

IMPD: Search underway for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

Photo of Wilmer Cole Sr. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said Wilmer Cole Sr. was last seen walking at 8 a.m. on June 23 in the 700 block of East 30th Street.

Cole is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, police say.

Officer said Cole, who suffers from dementia and other health problems, may not be aware of his surroundings.

IMPD asks anyone who locates Cole’s to asses his mental status, medical needs and then call IMPD at 317-327-6160.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Author details coming out gay later in life, discusses book

Local /

A ‘sweet’ gathering takes over the Indiana Convention Center

Local /

More e-commerce options for small businesses

Digital Download /

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image