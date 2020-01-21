News

IMPD searching for fraud suspect

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for fraud and are asking for the public’s help in the search.

According to police, on Dec. 14, 2019, the suspect entered the Target located in the 1300 block of East 86th Street and made purchases while using stolen credit cards.

The credit cards had been stolen from the victim’s purse while eating at a restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black female.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

