IMPD seek help identifying fraud, forgery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for fraud and forgery.

According to IMPD, a customer of the Professional Police Officer’s Credit Union said their debit card had been cloned.

Then, police say, the cloned card was used at an ATM inside a CVS in the 1000 block of North Arlington Avenue on October 29, 2017. On the following day, Oct. 30, the card was used at an ATM inside the Speedway gas station in the 35000 block of South Kentucky Avenue.

The suspect has been described as a black male.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.