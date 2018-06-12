IMPD seek suspect wanted for credit card fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual wanted for credit card fraud.

According to IMPD, on March 28, a female made several purchases using cloned credit cards at two different Cash America Pawn locations. Police say the woman bought several pieces of jewelry.

The fraudulent purchases occurred at the store in the 7100 block of North Michigan Road with the other being at the store located in the 3500 block of North Lafayette Road.

She is also thought to be involved in an investigation in Cincinnati in February.

In Indianapolis, the black female suspect provided identification showing her name to be “Lisa Jones.” However, in the Cincinnati, police say she used the name “Unique Jones.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.