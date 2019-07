INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man that hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

IMPD says 70-year-old Raymond Draughon hasn’t been seen or heard from by family since July 11. IMPD says Draughon has been diagnosed with dementia.

He was was seen in the 1000 block of North Warman Avenue.

Police say he is 5’7″ and 170 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 317-327-6186 or 317-327-6160.