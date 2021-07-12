News

IMPD seeks 2 suspects in recent northeast side shooting

Photo of suspects in a northeast side shooting. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is underway for two suspects in connection to a recent shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Friday, July 9, just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue for a report of a person shot.

IMPD said that after arriving at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black, slender male while the second suspect is said to be an albino male.

The black male suspect was said to be driving a red Honda Fit. There was also a black female passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3892.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 157 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

Coronavirus /

Death toll in Surfside condo building collapse reaches 94

National /

Hogsett kicks off IBE Minority Business Conference

As Seen on TV /

Police investigate racist abuse of 3 England players

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image