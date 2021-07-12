News

IMPD seeks 2 suspects in recent northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is underway for two suspects in connection to a recent shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Friday, July 9, just after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue for a report of a person shot.

IMPD said that after arriving at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black, slender male while the second suspect is said to be an albino male.

The black male suspect was said to be driving a red Honda Fit. There was also a black female passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3892.