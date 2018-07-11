IMPD seeks driver in hit-and-run crash from May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a person involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition.

IMPD has released images of a white car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of May 20.

Just before 1 a.m., officers found 38-year-old Lavelle Boover in the 3500 block of Lafayette Road. Boover had head trauma and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

If you are able to help locate the driver, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).