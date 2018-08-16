IMPD seeks help finding suspect in furniture store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man they said robbed a furniture store.

It happened at Decor Furniture in the 4600 block of East 10th Street around 11 a.m. July 5.

The owner of the store told police the man asked him abut a product before producing a handgun and demanding money. The owner then gave the man money from his wallet before the suspect fled after observing that the store’s alarm had been activated.

A business owner nearby then picked up the business owner of the furniture shop and tailed the suspect after he fled.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and red and white shoes. The vehicle he was seen fleeing in is described as a dark Chevrolet TrailBlazer sport-utility vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Video provided by IMPD.