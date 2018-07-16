IMPD seeks help in locating missing man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding 67-year-old Terry Tyler.

Tyler left from 7805 Willow Drive Monday at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Tyler is described as a black male, 5’5″, 115 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.  Tyler has been diagnosed with dementia and may be driving a white Chevy Trailblazer with Indiana license plate XIN297. The vehicle also has a Notre Dame sticker in the rear window. 

If you know anything about Tyler’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Tyler’s son at 317-748-4644.

