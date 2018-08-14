IMPD seeks help locating man in connection to robbery of CVS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking your help in tracking down a man they believe robbed a CVS pharmacy.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on August 10 in the 2900 block of Lafayette Road when officials said the suspect jumped the counter at the pharmacy and grabbed a pharmacist by the neck and arm, demanding them to open the safe.

Another pharmacist then threw a bottle of a controlled substance at the suspect before he ran from the store.

He was seen wearing a red tank top with blue jeans and a Star Wars backpack. The backpack was later located a half block south of the CVS.

If you have any help on this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.