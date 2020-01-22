News

IMPD locates missing 10-year-old girl

by: Staff Reports
UPDATE: The missing child has been located and she is safe, IMPD says.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10-year-old girl last seen getting off her school bus on Wednesday afternoon is missing, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing-persons detectives said Yarel Hernandez was last seen getting off the school bus about 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bisquay Square. That’s at Estates at Crystal Bay apartments, located southeast of Michigan Road and Westlane Road on the city’s north side.

Yarel never made it home. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3811 or call its missing-persons unit at 317-327-6160.

