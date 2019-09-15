IMPD seeks missing 4-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a 4-year-old boy who has possibly been abducted by his noncustodial parent.

Amy Perkins, 26, took 4-year-old Robert Perkins on Saturday and has not returned him, IMPD said. She has turned off her cellphone and is homeless, according to police.

Police describe Robert Perkins as a white male who is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Anyone with information on the boy’s location is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.