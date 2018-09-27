IMPD seeks ways to improve relationship with residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders brainstormed on Thursday ways police officers can improve their relationship with residents.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Bryan Roach, chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, led the conversation at the University of Indianapolis. It brought together leaders from faith, nonprofit, corporate and community organizations in an open discussion about diversity and inclusion.

The goal was to give IMPD feedback on how its policies and processes can be changed to help build more trust and transparency.

Hogsett said, “I think the City of Indianapolis is always better served when IMPD, our sworn officers, do in fact, as closely as we can possibly make it, reflect the community they are sworn to protect and serve.”