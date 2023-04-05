IMPD: Man dies after found shot at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Wednesday morning after police officers found him shot at a gas station on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the wounded man just after 4:30 a.m. at a Speedway gas station off Pendleton Pike and 56th Street near Lawrence.

Detectives believe the shooting happened somewhere else.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting happened somewhere else and a bystander found the injured man and brought him to the gas station for help, according to Burris.

“This is just another example of our community coming together for one another, assisting one another in their time of need. We want to say thank you to that community member,” Burris said.

It’s “unfortunate” that Indy residents are waking up to the news of another homicide, Burris says.

“People are getting ready for work, people are getting ready for school, and we have to report on homicide in our city. It’s very unfortunate. It’s very disheartening.”

The shooting was still under investigation. Investigators have not shared any details on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.