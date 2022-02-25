News

IMPD: Son of 54-year-old man in 2020 homicide seeks public’s help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The son of a 2020 homicide victim is asking for the public’s help, Indianapolis police say.

Victor Glover was shot dead just before 8 a.m. Aug 13, 2020, in the first block of North Jefferson Street. However, that case has since gone cold.

Eric Saunder isn’t giving up, not just for his father, but for everyone in his situation. “At some point in time, we have to be collectively sick of the cowardice. It’s not cool. I don’t think it’s fashionable. I don’t think it’s something to be proud of when you’ve got mothers out here grieving. You’ve got fathers, you’ve got children out here grieving. Everybody just walking around with no integrity, no character.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday night shared video from the day Glover was killed. The people in the video are possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or mark.howard@indy.gov.