News

IMPD: Teen struck in Friday’s hit-and-run on east side has died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 13-year-old girl who was struck in a hit-and-run on the city’s east side Friday morning has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Friday, Aug. 27, around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of North Mitthoeffer Road and Penrith Drive for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said the child was transported to Riley Hospital for IU Health for treatment. Initially, police said the child was in critical condition which was later changed to serious.

On Monday, just before 9 a.m., IMPD said the child had passed away.

Police said the teen was hit by a red four-door vehicle, which is believed to be a 2016-2018 Honda Civic, that was headed north on North Mitthoeffer Road.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6549.