IMPD: Teens arrested for firing shots, leading police on chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two teenage boys were arrested on Saturday in connection with a shots-fired incident that led to a chase on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers on patrol heard automatic gunfire in the 300 block of North Sherman Drive around 4:30 a.m. That’s at the intersection of East New York Street and North Sherman Drive.

According to a social media post from IMPD, officers observed a blue sedan speeding south on Sherman Drive. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped away, nearly hitting two police cars.

A vehicle pursuit began, but officers safely ended it by deploying a tire deflation device.

Both juveniles, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, who were inside the vehicle, were taken into custody without incident.

Officers located a handgun with a machine gun conversion device and a rifle inside of the vehicle. Police say both weapons were located within reach of the two juveniles inside the vehicle.

Shell casings were found in an alley where officers initially heard the automatic gunfire. The casings matched the caliber of the handgun discovered in the vehicle after the pursuit.

The post read, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for ressisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, dangerous possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun. The passenger was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a maching gun.

The Marion Counrt Corner’s Office will make the final charging decision.