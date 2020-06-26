IMPD to hold graduation ceremony for recruits, women comprise 30% of latest class

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) will recognize their latest group of recruits as they graduate from the training academy Friday. Graduates are receiving badges from Chief Randal Taylor and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

It’s a special recruiting class as 32% is made up of women, more women than ever before within IMPD.

Graduates spent 28 weeks of classroom and scenario-based training. The curriculum heavily focussed on more communication skills, de-escalation skills, recognition of mental health issues, knowing how to deal with those in crisis, cultural awareness, implicit bias training and realistic scenario-based training to measure decision-making abilities.

There are 50 people in the recruiting class including 12 white females, one Black female, two Latinas and two females who identify as other. There are also 23 white males, two Black males, six Latios and two males who identify as other.

The 20th recruiting class will begin 20 weeks of training in the field through the field training officer program.