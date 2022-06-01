News

IMPD: Two people wounded in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after separate shootings late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to a shooting that happened just before midnight on Wolfgang Drive. That’s a residential area just east of the intersection of Fisher Road and East Troy Avenue, not far from the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Police at the scene told News 8 that a person was shot during a party. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of East 21st Street on the city’s east side.

The victim was awake and breathing when taken to a hospital, according to IMPD.

Police have not shared the names of the victims or identified any possible suspects.