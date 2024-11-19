IMS end-of-the-year sale offers deep discounts on racing gear

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From stocking stuffers to jerseys to miniature racecars, you can get your hands on some sweet racing gear without breaking the bank during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s upcoming end-of-the-year sale.

IMS President Doug Boles joined Daybreak on Tuesday says this sale is the best time of the year to get your gear.

“The great part of this is a lot of the stuff is discounted,” Boles said. “So, you’ll see things like stocking stuffers for as cheap as 95 cents, hats for under $5, and jerseys for under $20. North Chalet is just filled with merchandise and it’s just fun to watch the people come in and grab some of their things.”

Items on the deep end of discounts may include t-shirts, mugs, diecasts, and authentic IMS signage.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the North Chalet behind the IMS Pagoda.

Three drivers will also make an appearance at the sale for special meet-and-greets:

10 a.m. – Indy NXT Driver Jack William Miller

11 a.m. – Indy NXT Nolan Allaer

12 p.m. – NTT Indycar Series Driver Ed Carpenter

“So you can come in and get some autographs, see some drivers. It’s a really cool opportunity to do that,” Boles added.

This is the first time the sale is in person since the pandemic.

The IMS Cash Cube will be on site for additional discounts. Take a sneak peek at the sale on the IMS website.