IMS gifts car to woman after hers was totaled by a flying tire at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Robin Matthews is officially the new owner of a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox after her car was totaled during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Matthews’ car was hit by a tire that flew off of Kyle Kirkwood’s car after a collision with Felix Rosenqvist.

Matthews named her old car “Snowball” and is happy to have this new vehicle which she named “Snowball 2.0.”

“A huge step up from ‘Snowball,’” Matthews said. “2.0 is my dream car.”

Matthews calls herself “blessed” even after going through this situation.

“I am just ecstatic,” Matthews said. “I am really happy that nobody got hurt. Out of 300,000 people, it hit my car. And it is a blessing.”

Matthews said Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, personally worked with her to get her car replaced after the accident.