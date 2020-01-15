New details for NASCAR Brickyard weekend announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motorspeedway unveiled what they are calling significant plans to enhance the 27th annual NASCAR weekend.

It’s the first time the NASCAR crown jewel is happening on July 4 weekend.

The weekend will feature the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series road course at the speedway. Drivers will start their engines on Saturday, July 4 as they race around the oval road course.

Additionally, on Saturday night, as part of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, fans will be treated to a Florida Georgia Line concert.

Also, there will be fireworks, new infield campaign experiences and a gourmet barbeque as fans celebrate America’s birthday and fast cars.

“The Brickyard weekend has been a cornerstone of the IMS schedule since its debut in 1994, and we’re committed to the continued growth and revitalization of the event with its move from early September to Fourth of July weekend,” Roger Penske said

The decision to move the race from September to July was made last year, making Indianapolis home to two big summer race weekends.

IMPS President Doug Boles has previously said the move is more on brand celebrating those men and women who’ve served.

This year’s Brickyard 400 events will run July 3-5.