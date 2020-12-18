Income tax rates to rise in six Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Six central and southern Indiana counties will see their income tax rates increase next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue says local income taxes are fixed by county officials and sent to them for review.

The counties impacted and their new rates:

Martin County: 0.025 (increased from 0.0175)

(increased from 0.0175) Owen County: 0.016 (increased from 0.014)

(increased from 0.014) Randolph County: 0.025 (increased from 0.0225)

(increased from 0.0225) Shelby County: 0.016 (increased from 0.015)

(increased from 0.015) Switzerland County: 0.0125 (increased from 0.01)

(increased from 0.01) Union County: 0.02 (increased from 0.0175)

The DOR says the tax rates affect business with employees who live or work in these counties and have income tax withholdings.

A list of all current county rates in Indiana can be found here.