‘Increased risk’ organs being used in more transplants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Right now, there are 115,000 people waiting for organ donations.

That number has only increased over the past decade. Also increasing is the number of drug overdose deaths.

That is having an impact on the the number of organ donors. For the last 14 years, Lydia Cluck has suffered with Lupus.

“Not being able to breathe,” said Lydia. “The pain where I couldn’t move. I couldn’t open the car door. I spent three years not being able to drive, not being able to clean myself or go to the bathroom. Not being able to spend time with my daughter.”

But she’s also survived.

“Not enough words that can explain the joy and fulfillment that coming with this kidney and how this life is going to be so much different,” Cluck said.

Now the future seems bright because Lydia said “yes” to receiving a kidney classified as “increased risk.” Lydia’s doctor Dr. Asif Sharfuddin is the Assistant Medical Director of Kidney Transplant at IU Health.

“Currently it’s becoming a very hot topic because we want to use these kinds of organs so we can transplant people successfully and earlier,” said Sharfuddin.

He also says “increased risk” organs are being used in more transplants.

“The biggest advantage we get and the patients get by accepting these type of organs is allowing them to get a transplant sooner for example for kidney transplant allowing them to come off dialysis,” said Sharfuddin.

Many organs are still being thrown away, because the classification of “increased risk” scares patients, like Lydia Cluck. Kellie Hanner from the Indiana Donor Network says they test every organ to ensure it is safe for transplantation.

There’s a lot of different criteria that makes them increased risk donors,” said Hanner. “Again that doesn’t mean their organ is not suitable for transplantation.”

Increased risk donors include those with a history of IV drug use, commercial sex workers, inmates, mental health facility residents or even people with no family or individual medical history. The message is still that these organs save lives.

“You’re just going off a blind assumption,” said Lydia. “When you say high-risk it means dangerous, like red flags. I think that’s a silly reason to reject a kidney in my opinion I mean to save my life. I’m glad I didn’t reject it I’d take another one.”

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, click here.