IND Airport sees record passenger traffic in first half of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis International Airport set new records for passenger traffic during the first half of 2024, with over 5.2 million travelers passing through the airport between January and June, according to the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said passenger numbers have surged by 10% compared to the same period in 2023 and 2019. Five of the busiest days in the airport’s history happened this year.

The surge in passenger traffic began in early 2024, according to the IAA, fueled by high-profile events like the NBA All-Star Game in February.

March 2024 set a new record for the airport, with 967,597 passengers, surpassing the previous March 2019 record by nearly 10%.

May saw a 12% rise in passenger numbers compared to the previous year.

The top three months of passenger traffic are now June, March, and May.

The boost in traffic has been further supported by major events hosted in Indianapolis, including the National Eucharistic Congress, Brickyard 400, and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Grand Boulé, according to the IAA.

Looking ahead, airport officials are preparing for a busy travel season this fall and during the upcoming holidays.