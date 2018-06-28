Independence Day fireworks safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fourth of July celebrations start this weekend and safety officials want you to be extra careful this year. There a few basics things to remember.

One of the most important things is to have an adult light the firework for you. Second, make sure to have a bucket of water near by at all times so you can put out a fire or use it to make sure the firework is completely out. Many of the fireworks bought at a store look like toys. A sword, a car, each with a lot of colors and cartoons, but parents need to stay aware these are not toys.

Sparklers burn at somewhere at 2,000 degrees and can be the most dangerous. Nearly one third of injuries come from sparklers.

Another issue that come up every year is with 911 calls. Often people thing fireworks are fun shots but Sergeant John Perrine from the Indiana State Police says to use common sense if you hear loud bangs.

