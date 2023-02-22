News

Indiana AG Todd Rokita to seek reelection in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita confirmed in a Twitter post that he is running for reelection next year.

“Confirming I am seeking reelection in ’24. I am proud of my work bringing back nearly $1 billion to taxpayers in just over two years, fighting wokeism, protecting citizens and our jobs from federal overreach, bureaucrats and special interests while always standing up for liberty.”

The Republican had been speculated as a possible candidate for governor or the U.S. Senate.

Rokita won his first team as attorney general in 2020 after serving as Indiana secretary of state and U.S. representative.