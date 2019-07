INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fundraising walk to help those living with HIV and aids throughout Indiana is set for Sunday.

Jeremy Turner, the deputy director of the HIV/STD Viral Hepatitis Division at the Indiana State Department of Health, stopped by Daybreak Tuesday.

He discussed Sunday’s walk, how the funds raised will be used and and why it’s som important for people who are HIV positive to maintain treatment.

To hear more from this segment, click on the video.